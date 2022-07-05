Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the suspect was seen at a service station in Stone County, driving a stolen red 2005 Toyota Tacoma. Police say the vehicle was stolen, with keys left inside, from the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue on June 29, 2022.

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).(Hattiesburg Police Department)

HPD has confirmed that the vehicle has been recovered.

If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Jones County says beware the scammers
Tough lessons: Scammers can hit hard, hurt

Latest News

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
In total, the garage was a total loss and 7 vehicles sustained major damage in the fire, also,...
Fire destroys structures, vehicles in Sheeplo community
6pm Headlines 7/4
10pm Headlines 7/4
71-year-old Gregory Dubay is a retired lieutenant colonel and medical doctor. He served for 40...
Alabama veteran recognized for helping friend serving in Ukraine