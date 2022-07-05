Win Stuff
Petal police seek assistance locating woman

Samantha Berry Deakle
Samantha Berry Deakle(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs help locating a possible missing woman for a welfare check.

According to the police, Samantha Berry Deakle was last seen at the Jr. Food Mart in Petal at the intersections of Main Street and Central Avenue on Friday, July 1.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Petal Police at 601-544-5331.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

