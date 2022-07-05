Win Stuff
More showers tomorrow, but hot weather is on the way for this weekend

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy as the rain moves out of the area this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

More scattered t-storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon, so keep your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will go down some for Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like 106-109° with the Heat Index on Sunday.

