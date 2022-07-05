Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MDOC announces salary increase for officers

MDOC announces salary increase for officers
MDOC announces salary increase for officers(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has enforced a salary increase for incoming officers.

Correctional officers and case managers have received a 10% increase in their salaries, which has been in effect since Friday, July 1.

“One of MDOC’s top priorities is offering quality candidates real opportunities to move up fast in both careers and pay scales,” Commissioner Burl Cain said. “This substantial salary increase will help us attract people who will really invest back into our vision and goal for what MDOC will become. This is the first step of many in ramping up our recruiting efforts.”

Corporal officers will now start at just over $36,000; for a sergeant, it is over $40,000. Captains will now earn over $42,000; and for a major, it starts at over $47,000, according to MDOC.

The new salary increase follows another recent increase that took place on January 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Berry Deakle
Petal police seek assistance locating woman
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Pascagoula teen saves 3 girls, officer after vehicle sinks in river
If anyone has information about the suspect’s identity, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro...
Police in Hattiesburg asks for help identifying grand larceny suspect
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation

Latest News

On Tuesday, new council president Jeffrey George and other city officials presented Carter...
Former council president honored at Hattiesburg City Council meeting
On July 5, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen met at Town Hall to discuss issues and concerns with...
Sumrall aldermen discuss road improvements
A resolution was presented to the family of Larita Dewberry on Tuesday.
City of Hattiesburg honors legacy of local domestic violence shelter
Hattiesburg Ward 3 City Councilman Carter Carroll receives a plaque in honor of his time as...
Former council president honored at Hattiesburg City Council meeting
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall.
Tanner Hall makes Collegiate National Team final 26-man roster