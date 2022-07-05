Win Stuff
Madison County authorities identify teen who was recovered from Lake Caroline

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co. on July 4.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the teen that drowned Monday at Lake Caroline.

Tuesday morning, dive team members recovered the body of 19-year-old Jelani Porter, about 30 yards off the shore, said Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

Tucker stated that Porter jumped off the back of a boat Monday afternoon and never came back up.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to Lake Caroline that afternoon to search for the missing teen. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning.

Tucker said Porter was found using sonar and other imaging equipment. Divers later went down to recover the body.

“Basically we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Tucker said.

He said the victim could swim, and did not know why he succumbed. He didn’t know if alcohol was involved.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the sheriff’s department, and dive teams from the Ridgeland and Madison Police Departments.

“I can’t thank all of them enough. The family is very appreciative,” Tucker said. “(They’re) overwhelmed with the event of losing a loved one, but they’re very appreciative of their support.”

