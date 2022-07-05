Laurel firefighters respond to early morning house fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department received a call from 911 dispatch on Tuesday at 3 a.m. of a structure fire on Flora Avenue.

Capt. Robby Mclaurin, the shift commander, dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-2 and E-4.

Mclaurin (B-1) was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure with heavy flames coming from the rear and thick smoke coming from the front of the home. Everyone was out and accounted for.

The three engine crews performed a combination of defensive attacking from the rear and an offensive attacking through the front of the home to cut off the spread of the fire to the rest of the home.

Utilities were disconnected from the home and the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes. The crews remained on scene until 5 a.m. hitting hotspots and performing overhauls.

The home suffered extensive damage to the rear of the structure and major heat and smoke damage to the front of the structure. There were no injuries reported on the scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

