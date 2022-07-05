Win Stuff
Hub City families come together to celebrate 4th of July

Many places in the Pine Belt have community-wide Independence Day celebrations. Some residents, however, celebrate at home with family and friends.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot of places in the Pine Belt have community-wide Independence Day celebrations. Some residents, however, choose to celebrate at home with family and friends.

In Hattiesburg, for example, the Burkett family held a pool party. They invited several friends, and a few family members drove from Louisiana.

Jerry Burkett said that for them it’s like a family reunion.

“I think family is the most important thing to me, as far as going off and always getting back together,” said Burkett. “Seeing new people and meeting new kids that have just been born. This holiday is keeping us together for sure.”

According to a survey on Statista, 61% of Americans celebrated the 4th of July with a cookout this year.

