Hattiesburg kicks off summer day camp

Summer isn’t over, and there are still opportunities for Hattiesburg kids to get involved with the city’s recreational summer day camp today.(WDAM)
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Summer isn’t over, and there are still opportunities for Hattiesburg kids to get involved with the city’s recreational summer day camp today.

Sponsored by the City of Hattiesburg Department of Parks and Recreation, the two-week long camp kicked-off on July 5 at the Lillie Burney Elementary School.

Randy Powell, camp site supervisor, said the program offers a wide range of activities for campers to enjoy.

“So today we had a recreational camp, this where we got kids in from the ages of five to twelve and we do sports activities with them,” said Powell. “And, we also have stem projects every day and arts and crafts. They get to swim every day. We feed them breakfast, lunch and a snack.”

Powell said that each activity serves a purpose for teaching the children. The activities expose kids to new things and help develop social skills like listening and following directions.

“It works on them with following directions, paying attention to the details,” said Powell. “And, they’ll have some physical things to take home and show mom, ‘Hey, look at what I did at camp today.’”

The camp is free and open to students in kindergarten through 8th grade. The program lasts from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, from July 5-15.

To sign-up, go to the parks and recreation website or call 601-545-6682.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

