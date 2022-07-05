Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

COVID-19 third leading cause of death in 2021, study says

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next to hospital beds while taking a break in the COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday, Dec. 14, just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death for people between the ages of 45 to 54 last year, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study also found that for 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death overall in the United States.

Cancer and heart disease were the top two causes of death overall the past two years.

Researchers looked at death certificates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to gather the information.

According to data from the CDC on Tuesday, the omicron offshoot BA.5 is now the dominant subvariant in the U.S.

Several studies have shown that BA.4 and BA.5 are able to evade much of the immune protection from vaccines and prior infections, which is likely what is helping the virus spread so quickly.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit group behind Sesame Street, released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, has just gotten vaccinated. (Source: Sesame Street)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation
Gov. Phil Bryant will lead the Mississippi delegation at the GOP convention in Tampa next week.
‘It doesn’t look good’: At 3-year mark, more questions than answers in Mississippi welfare fraud scandal
Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Jones County says beware the scammers
Tough lessons: Scammers can hit hard, hurt

Latest News

FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
5 tips for finding the best prices while shopping online
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch