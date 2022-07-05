Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

City of Collins celebrates ‘Family Fourth’

The city of Collins showed its Independence Day spirit by hosting its annual 4th of July family event - Family Fourth.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The city of Collins showed its Independence Day spirit by hosting its annual 4th of July family event - Family Fourth.

Although the rain moved the celebration inside the Civic Center, the weather didn’t stop the community from celebrating the holiday.

Collins Fire Chief Joh Pope said events like today, bring the city closer together and provide a family fun way of remembering what 4th of July is really about.

“The city of Collins is a very close community,” said Pope. “Having events like this, we can come together as a community and as one big family and enjoy and celebrate and, of course, celebrate the 4th of July. And, we have a lot of men and women who have fought and died for that independence and have fought for the freedoms we enjoy each and every day and they continue to serve, fight for those.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Injuries were avoided Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11.
Injuries avoided Saturday in 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 11-Eastabuchie Road intersection

Latest News

The city of Collins showed its Independence Day spirit by hosting its annual 4th of July family...
City of Collins celebrates ‘Family Fourth’
Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation
The St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 celebrated this 4th of July by inducting their new post...
St. James Wright VFW 5397 gets a new commander
4th of July celebration all-star
Pine Belt realtors honor USM military at annual July 4th picnic