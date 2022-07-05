City of Collins celebrates ‘Family Fourth’

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -The city of Collins showed its Independence Day spirit by hosting its annual 4th of July family event - Family Fourth.

Although the rain moved the celebration inside the Civic Center, the weather didn’t stop the community from celebrating the holiday.

Collins Fire Chief Joh Pope said events like today, bring the city closer together and provide a family fun way of remembering what 4th of July is really about.

“The city of Collins is a very close community,” said Pope. “Having events like this, we can come together as a community and as one big family and enjoy and celebrate and, of course, celebrate the 4th of July. And, we have a lot of men and women who have fought and died for that independence and have fought for the freedoms we enjoy each and every day and they continue to serve, fight for those.”

