Sumrall celebrates with a day of 4th of July fun

By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks lined the streets of Sumrall as cars and floats decked out in red, white and blue rode by, giving warm waves and handing out goodies at the annual 4th of July parade.

Food, fun and family were the themes of the day at Sumrall’s Lion’s Park as hundreds gathered to celebrate Independence Day.

Friends, Shaylee Ingram and Anna Grace Shaws, are members of the Lady Cats softball team at Sumrall High School. Sumrall’s softball and baseball teams were recognized at today’s festivities for their 2022 season accomplishments.

“Sumrall is a great place to be,” said Ingram, “So, if you’re at home today doing nothing, just come out, enjoy the fireworks, food, and vendors and get to know Sumrall a little better. Everyone around here is pretty nice, so I think you’ll like it.”

With bouncy houses, water slides, food trucks and more, Lion’s Park provided a good time for people of all ages.

“I can’t wait to see what happens, get ready for our concert and we’re celebrating our Fourth of July with the fireworks tonight,” said Sumrall native, Caleb Broome.

The firework show will take place at the park beginning at 9 pm.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

