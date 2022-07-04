Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police: Child left in hot car by father dies in N. Carolina

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car. (WRAL, Zoom via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - Police say a 1-year-old infant has died in North Carolina after being left inside a hot car by the father after he went to work.

Police in the community of Mebane told local media outlets officers got a call shortly after midday Friday about a child in a car at a manufacturing plant.

Police say that when the officers arrived, CPR was being administered, but the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say the child’s father worked at the plant and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon and the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville

Latest News

Investigators have not determined how long the child was in the car.
1-year-old old dies after being left in hot car, police say
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Oak Park honors its own
Oak Park honors its own
Oak Park high school hall of fame banquet
National Oak Park HS hosted Hall of Fame banquet