Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

National Oak Park HS hosted Hall of Fame banquet

Alumni, fiends and family of Oak Park High School gathered for a reunion Sunday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The National Oak Park High School alumni association celebrated its 23rd biennial Hall of Fame Banquet Sunday night.

During the event, inductees were honored from 2020 and 2022, in categories such as Business, Public Service, Education, Sports, Religion and Medicine.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees were: Rev. Jimmie Bunch; Sidney Franklin; Denise Coleman Huff; Jerrold McRae; Norweida Rayford Spencer; Ivory “RC” Thigpen; and Mrs. Annie Ulmer.

In the categories Business, Emerging/Technology and Public Service for 2022, the inductees were: Jessie Pearl Campbell; John Comegys; Lula Davis Cooley; Celestine Davis; Linda Anderson Wilson; and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

“The importance of (Sunday night) was it’s the premiere event for the Oak Park reunion and it allows people to understand their worth, their value and to inspire others to make their achievements and better choices, " said banquet co-chair Connie Shanks Knight.

In order to be selected, board members looked at what contributions the inductees have made in their chosen careers.

“Everyone should be motivated to be more supportive of community activities, especially historically, to preserve the history of Oak Park though the heritage members,” said Knight.

Knight says other than honoring those who have made great achievements for the community, she hopes this banquet will also bring inspiration.

“In order to continue the legacy, we need the young people to come in so we are hoping this will motivate and inspire them, their parents to encourage them, to inspire their friends to be a part of it in the future,” said Knight.

Monday night, the high school will conclude its reunion celebrations with its biennial dance featuring UnFazed Show and Band.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

Latest News

Oak Park honors its own
Oak Park honors its own
MDOT watching out for its workers.
MDOT taking measures to increase holiday safety
Jones County says beware the scammers
Tough lessons: Scammers can hit hard, hurt
MDOT watching out for its workers.
MDOT playing it safe