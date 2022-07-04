National Oak Park HS hosted Hall of Fame banquet

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The National Oak Park High School alumni association celebrated its 23rd biennial Hall of Fame Banquet Sunday night.

During the event, inductees were honored from 2020 and 2022, in categories such as Business, Public Service, Education, Sports, Religion and Medicine.

The 2020 Hall of Fame inductees were: Rev. Jimmie Bunch; Sidney Franklin; Denise Coleman Huff; Jerrold McRae; Norweida Rayford Spencer; Ivory “RC” Thigpen; and Mrs. Annie Ulmer.

In the categories Business, Emerging/Technology and Public Service for 2022, the inductees were: Jessie Pearl Campbell; John Comegys; Lula Davis Cooley; Celestine Davis; Linda Anderson Wilson; and Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

“The importance of (Sunday night) was it’s the premiere event for the Oak Park reunion and it allows people to understand their worth, their value and to inspire others to make their achievements and better choices, " said banquet co-chair Connie Shanks Knight.

In order to be selected, board members looked at what contributions the inductees have made in their chosen careers.

“Everyone should be motivated to be more supportive of community activities, especially historically, to preserve the history of Oak Park though the heritage members,” said Knight.

Knight says other than honoring those who have made great achievements for the community, she hopes this banquet will also bring inspiration.

“In order to continue the legacy, we need the young people to come in so we are hoping this will motivate and inspire them, their parents to encourage them, to inspire their friends to be a part of it in the future,” said Knight.

Monday night, the high school will conclude its reunion celebrations with its biennial dance featuring UnFazed Show and Band.

