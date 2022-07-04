More scattered storms are possible for your Tuesday

This evening will be cloudy with scattered t-storms through this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

More scattered t-storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday afternoon so keep your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances will go down some for Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90s.

