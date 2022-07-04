Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

MDOT taking measures to increase holiday safety

Mississippi Department of Transportation wants to keep its worker safe during the busy Fourth of July holiday.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Independence Day is associated with fireworks.

But for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, it is seen as one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

While the Fourth of July falls on a Monday, many people are still expected to be traveling, both near and far.

The American Automobile Association is expecting nearly 42 million vehicles to be traveling for the holiday in some capacity.

“This is one of the most heavily traveled times of the year,” MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said. “It’s also one of the most dangerous times of the year to travel.

“Independence Day, historically, has a lot of crashes and a lot of drinking and driving has taken place this weekend.”

Even with gas prices remaining at near record highs, many people are expected to be on the road.

Flood said their traffic counters use numbers from multiple years, making it difficult to tell if oil cost will have an impact on the travel numbers.

MDOT is taking precautions to ensure easier and safer travel this Independence Day.

“MDOT is halting all ongoing construction projects throughout the state,” said Flood. “Although all these projects will be halted, there will still be some lane closures in place and lane closures will remain in place to keep drivers safe.”

Flood encourages drivers to take precautions of their own when it comes to traveling this weekend.

“Just drive safely out there, please don’t drink and drive and allow yourself some extra travel time if you’re going to be traveling a long distance,” said Flood.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 512 drivers were killed during the holiday with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher between 2015 and 2019.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

Latest News

Drivers were asked to use caution on I-59 near the 67-mile marker while emergency crews worked...
Overturned vehicle blocked NB I-59 traffic
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
A car wreck along I-59 in Jones County left two people injured on Tuesday night.
Jones County car wreck leaves two injured, no fatalities
Forrest county road projects
Forrest County begins road improvement projects