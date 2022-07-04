Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville

Latest News

While most people in the Pine Belt will celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, there is...
Mississippians push for change on National Crown Act Day, July 3
While most people in the Pine Belt will celebrate the 4th of July this weekend, there is...
Mississippians push for change on National Crown Act Day, July 3
Former Gov. Phil Bryant should be sued over misspent welfare funds, civil defendant argues to court
Former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree is the Democratic Party nominee for Congress for the 4th...
Dupree ready for general election campaign
Mike Ezell
Mike Ezell secures GOP spot on the ballot for November’s general election