Longtime Jones Co. DA Tony Buckley retires

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A longtime Jones County district attorney has retired.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley retired after 20 years of service. His last day was on Friday, July 1.

“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure working with Tony the past two and one-half years ‘across the street’ at the Sheriff’s Department,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Tony has been an incredible District Attorney and has worked diligently to bring to justice those who broke the law.”

Berlin added, “Plus, his incredible sense of humor and distinct accent have made for some fun times in those rare moments when we could take a deep breath and not have to focus on testimony and trials.”

Buckley’s position is being filled by Brad Thompson, who served as the Jones County prosecuting attorney.

Thompson was appointed to hold this position until the end of Buckley’s term by Gov. Tate Reeves, and he will be up for election in November. He began the position on Friday.

“I’m truly thankful for Gov. Reeves appointing me to fill my longtime friend Tony Buckley’s position as district attorney,” Thompson said.

Risher Caves is filling the position of the county’s prosecuting attorney.

He said the Board of Supervisors will set a special election for the position in November. His appointment by the board also started on Friday.

