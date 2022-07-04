Jones County home suffers significant damage following fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home is left with significant damage following a fire.

Shady Grove, Sharon and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a call of a structure fire around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It happened on Trace Road.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the homeowner said he heard a loud boom in the carport when the fire began. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames in the carport area which then spread inside the home.

Thankfully the fire was quickly put out and a portion of the home’s contents were saved.

No injuries were reported.

