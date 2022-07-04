Win Stuff
Grilling to Perfection: Tips for a well-done and safe cookout

About 150 million hot dogs and 300 million burgers are expected to be consumed over the 4th of July weekend - some may admittedly be more well done than others.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This 4th of July, Americans -as well as Mississippians alike- are expected to chow down.

About 150 million hot dogs and over 300 million burgers are expected to be consumed nationally over the 4th of July weekend. This traditional holiday fare could be cooked on grills, stovetops and in ovens, but some may admittedly be more well done than others.

Carrington Strickland is the third-generation owner of Strick’s Barbeque in Hattiesburg. The best recommendation Strickland gives to avoid overcooking -and undercooking- is using a thermometer.

“Nobody likes a burnt hamburger patty,” Strickland said. “You can pick up just a regular meat thermometer at Walmart or the grocery store. They’re easy to use, the number you want to keep in mind is 165 degrees.”

He also said that other considerations relating to food safety should also be kept in mind.

According to last week’s press release from the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), perishable foods that are left out more than two hours or more than an hour in temperatures over 90 degrees should be discarded.

The USDA also advised people to wash hands after handling raw meat in order to avoid cross-contamination. Additional measure include: using separate cutting boards for meat and vegetables and separate trays to place raw and cooked meat.

