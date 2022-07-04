Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Dive team responding to incident at Lake Caroline in Madison Co.

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray and Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Several law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident at Lake Caroline in Madison County.

Madison County EMA Director Albert Jones says a dive team is searching for a male in the water. Other agencies on the scene include the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

3 on Your Side will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Injuries were avoided Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11.
Injuries avoided Saturday in 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 11-Eastabuchie Road intersection

Latest News

Generic police lights
Sandersville home robbed while owners on vacation
The St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 celebrated this 4th of July by inducting their new post...
St. James Wright VFW 5397 gets a new commander
4th of July celebration all-star
Pine Belt realtors honor USM military at annual July 4th picnic
Many places in the Pine Belt have community-wide Independence Day celebrations. Some residents,...
Hub City families come together to celebrate 4th of July
Sunny weather results in sweet Smith County watermelon crop