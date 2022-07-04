Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Boy killed in Nebraska hotel roof collapse

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4 and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A boy died after a roof collapsed Sunday night at a hotel in Nebraska, according to the York County Police Department.

Several people called 911 around 9 p.m. to report the roof at a Hampton Inn in the area had collapsed.

When first responders arrived, they found the boy trapped inside the pool room under debris from the collapse.

Authorities say the boy was the only person trapped and were able to safely evacuate the rest of the building.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Injuries were avoided Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11.
Injuries avoided Saturday in 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 11-Eastabuchie Road intersection

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long-lost sisters reunited by DNA ancestry test
Two women meet after finding out they are sisters with a DNA test.
WATCH: Long lost sisters reunited by 23andMe test
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk