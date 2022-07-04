Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

07/04 Ryan’s “4th of July” Monday Morning Forecast

Happy Independence Day, Pine Belt!
07/04 Ryan’s “4th of July” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy 4th of July, everyone! We’re in for some pretty average South Mississippi summer weather for your holiday, with highs in the low 90s and nights in the low-to-mid 70s. We will also see the return of our afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, as we did each afternoon over the weekend. Today will still be one of the relatively drier days across the area, with a rain chance of around 40%, mostly occurring in the afternoon. That means if you have any afternoon 4th plans like going to the pool, a picnic in the park, or a BBQ in the backyard; just make sure you have a covered area/back-up plan in the event of a shower/t-storm. They’ll be fairly scattered about, so you may not see any at all, and if you do they’re usually short-lived...in the neighborhood of 5-20 minutes. That’s not to say one can’t linger or “overachieve,” which will be the only thing to watch out for. Severe weather isn’t expected, but if a heavy shower/storm lingers in an area that’s seen rain for the last few days you could run into some small-scale Flash Flooding issues. If you are in an area with a lingering shower, just remain “weather aware” and listen for potential Warnings (our app is free & handy for that).

Otherwise, any activity will be winding down as the sun sets and should largely be done by 9 PM, when many of the professional fireworks shows will be going off. That means your skies will likely be clear, but watch for damp conditions/puddles where any activity developed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Foye Wade Davis
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man
A wooden-framed home off Trace Road in Jones County suffered significant damage during a...
Fire severely damages Jones County home
Injuries were avoided Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11.
Injuries avoided Saturday in 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 11-Eastabuchie Road intersection
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville

Latest News

07/04 Ryan’s “4th of July” Monday Morning Forecast
07/04 Ryan’s “4th of July” Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson suggests keeping the umbrellas handy through the next week or so.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson suggests keeping the umbrellas handy through the next week or so.
Good chance of afternoon showers expected daily next week in the Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says look for humid days with a chance for daily rain in the week ahead.
First Alert Weather forecast