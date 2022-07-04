07/04 Ryan’s “4th of July” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Happy 4th of July, everyone! We’re in for some pretty average South Mississippi summer weather for your holiday, with highs in the low 90s and nights in the low-to-mid 70s. We will also see the return of our afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, as we did each afternoon over the weekend. Today will still be one of the relatively drier days across the area, with a rain chance of around 40%, mostly occurring in the afternoon. That means if you have any afternoon 4th plans like going to the pool, a picnic in the park, or a BBQ in the backyard; just make sure you have a covered area/back-up plan in the event of a shower/t-storm. They’ll be fairly scattered about, so you may not see any at all, and if you do they’re usually short-lived...in the neighborhood of 5-20 minutes. That’s not to say one can’t linger or “overachieve,” which will be the only thing to watch out for. Severe weather isn’t expected, but if a heavy shower/storm lingers in an area that’s seen rain for the last few days you could run into some small-scale Flash Flooding issues. If you are in an area with a lingering shower, just remain “weather aware” and listen for potential Warnings (our app is free & handy for that).

Otherwise, any activity will be winding down as the sun sets and should largely be done by 9 PM, when many of the professional fireworks shows will be going off. That means your skies will likely be clear, but watch for damp conditions/puddles where any activity developed.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.