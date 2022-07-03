Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Temple Baptist Church to hold its annual Independence Day celebration Sunday

Temple Baptist holds its annual Independence Day celebration Sunday night.
Temple Baptist holds its annual Independence Day celebration Sunday night.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another day, another Independence Day celebration, as Temple Baptist Church looks to light up the sky with its firework show Sunday night.

The church is hosting its annual community picnic and firework show Sunday, with a slew of food vendors and activities for people of all ages.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

“We truly want the whole community to feel welcome and invited to come to our campus for this community event,” said Beth McDaniel, TBC’s Hospitality and Connections coordinator. “We will get to celebrate America, celebrate fellowship and be with our church, family and friends with the community as well.”

The church will be raffling off many door prizes, such as a $100 gas card and a pair of Apple AirPod Pros.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

The Covington County Sheriff's Department recently received a $4,300 grant from the NRA...
CCSD gets $4,300 grant from NRA Foundation
Laurel celebrated Independence Day with "Bash at the Mall" and its annual firework show.
Sawmill Square continues fireworks show under new leadership
Landrum's Homestead and Village held its annual Patriotic Family Day Saturday.
Landrum’s Homestead and Village holds annual Patriotic Family Day
"Cops and Cleats" football camp was a one-day hit in Laurel
8th annual AD47 camp wraps up in Laurel