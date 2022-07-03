Temple Baptist Church to hold its annual Independence Day celebration Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another day, another Independence Day celebration, as Temple Baptist Church looks to light up the sky with its firework show Sunday night.

The church is hosting its annual community picnic and firework show Sunday, with a slew of food vendors and activities for people of all ages.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

“We truly want the whole community to feel welcome and invited to come to our campus for this community event,” said Beth McDaniel, TBC’s Hospitality and Connections coordinator. “We will get to celebrate America, celebrate fellowship and be with our church, family and friends with the community as well.”

The church will be raffling off many door prizes, such as a $100 gas card and a pair of Apple AirPod Pros.

