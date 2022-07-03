Oak Park, EUROHA reunions continue through July 4 weekend

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend saw two, large high school reunions in the Pine Belt.

The national Oak Park High School Alumni Association (NOPHSAA) in Laurel and the EUROHA (Eureka-Royal Street-Rowan-Hattiesburg High) Alumni Association in Hattiesburg each welcomed hundreds of former students for dances, parades and other activities.

On Saturday morning, members of NOPHSAA gathered in the auditorium of Oak Park School for a special candlelight memorial service held in honor of classmates who have died

“They are a part of us, even though they are gone, because we know all of us love Oak Park and we are so happy that we can come together and memorialize them and not forget them,” said Marva Jordan Posey, a member of the Class of ‘59 at Oak Park High School.

It’s part of the association’s 23rd Biennial Reunion that began Friday.

“Some of my classmates have proceeded on and we want to remember them and let the younger generation know that it’s important to remember all of us,” said Jimmie Bunch, a member of the Class of ‘72.

The Oak Park Alumni Association will host a Hall of Fame Banquet at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

That association’s reunion will wrap up July 4 with a Biennial Dance at 7 p.m. at the Quality Inn.

In Hattiesburg, members of the EUROHA National Alumni Association got together for a brunch at Eureka School.

That was part of EUROHA’s 18TH Biennial Reunion, which started last week.

“Events kicked off Thursday with a parade, class events on Friday, Saturday, and ends on Sunday with a memorial,” said Delores McNair, a member of the Hattiesburg High School Class of ‘88.

“It’s a joy,” said Dareyl Vaughn, a member of the Class of ‘86. “We’ve had a great time celebrating, seeing old friends and family.”

The memorial service for the EUROHA reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

