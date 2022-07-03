Win Stuff
Landrum’s Homestead and Village holds annual Patriotic Family Day

Landrum's Homestead and Village in Laurel held its annual Patriotic Family Day.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Landrum’s Homestead and Village celebrated America’s birthday Saturday during its annual Patriotic Family Day,

The day-long event honored the Fourth of July with red, white, and blue decorations and free food and drink samples.

“We have Daniel here, our blacksmith, and Paul’s here, woodcarving,” Susan Landrum. “We have wagon rides, we have fresh watermelon, lemonade, our smokehouse is open, demonstrations, and just stepping back in time and enjoying an old-time gathering.”

The Landrum’s Homestead and Village celebrated all day and will be gearing up for its fall festival in a couple of months.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

