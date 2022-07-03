Landrum’s Homestead and Village holds annual Patriotic Family Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Landrum’s Homestead and Village celebrated America’s birthday Saturday during its annual Patriotic Family Day,

The day-long event honored the Fourth of July with red, white, and blue decorations and free food and drink samples.

“We have Daniel here, our blacksmith, and Paul’s here, woodcarving,” Susan Landrum. “We have wagon rides, we have fresh watermelon, lemonade, our smokehouse is open, demonstrations, and just stepping back in time and enjoying an old-time gathering.”

The Landrum’s Homestead and Village celebrated all day and will be gearing up for its fall festival in a couple of months.

