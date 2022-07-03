Injuries avoided Saturday in 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 11-Eastabuchie Road intersection

From Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Injuries were avoided in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Eastabuchie Road and U.S,. 11.

At about 2:30 Saturday, firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on U.S. 11 at Eastabuchie Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a grey Ram 1500 pickup truck with heavy front-end damage and a white Ford F-150 pickup with heavy damage to its driver’s side.

No injuries were reported as a result of this collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

