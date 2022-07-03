Good chance of afternoon showers expected daily next week in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

A few showers and thunderstorms were noted on the radar earlier Sunday, but will quickly die out after the sun sets.

Overnight lows will be in the lower-to-mid-70s and it will be humid.

For the Fourth of July you can expect a 50 chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-90s.

As we head into Tuesday, look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening with high temperatures in the upper-80s to lower-90s. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

As we head further into next week, highs will be in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-70s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

