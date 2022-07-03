Win Stuff
Good chance of afternoon showers expected daily next week in the Pine Belt

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says to be prepared for afternoon showers through next week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

A few showers and thunderstorms were noted on the radar earlier Sunday, but will quickly die out after the sun sets.

Overnight lows will be in the lower-to-mid-70s and it will be humid.

For the Fourth of July you can expect a 50 chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the lower-90s.

As we head into Tuesday, look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening with high temperatures in the upper-80s to lower-90s. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

As we head further into next week, highs will be in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-70s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

