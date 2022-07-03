Fire severely damages Jones County home

From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-story, wood-framed home sustained significant damage during a Saturday afternoon fire.

Volunteer fire departments from Shady Grove, Sharon and Calhoun responded to a fire about 3 p.m. Saturday at 1147 Trace Road.

Upon arrival, the first responding firefighters found the blaze in the carport area, which had spread into the interior of the home.

Firefighters immediately initiated an offensive interior fire attack. The blaze was contained and extinguished quickly, saving a portion of the home’s contents.

No injuries were reported.

Homeowner James Hodge stated he was at home and heard a loud boom in the carport when the fire began. He was able to escape without injury.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.