Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man

Foye Wade Davis
Foye Wade Davis(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of Wade Davis is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery.

Davis, 77, and his dog, Buddy, were last seen June 22 walking on County Road 343 in Alcorn County.

A seven-day search by ground and air failed to turn up anything that would lead to his location.

“We would like closure to be able to know what happened, or where he is, and if we can help him,” said Sharon Davis Clemmer, his daughter.

Clemmer adds the reward will only be paid if the information provided is valid and leads to Davis.

Anyone with information on where Wade Davis is can call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge

Latest News

Drew Boyd
Drew Boyd ready for next chapter, enters Medical School this fall
Drew Boyd
Drew Boyd ready for next chapter, enters Medical School this fall
Tate Parker
NJCAA DII Player of the Year Tate Parker commits to Southern Miss
Tate Parker
NJCAA DII Player of the Year Tate Parker commits to Southern Miss