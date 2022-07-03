Win Stuff
CCSD gets $4,300 grant from NRA Foundation

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department has purchased some new equipment with a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.

That organization recently awarded $4,300 to the CCSD, which it used to buy four new rifles and a tear gas grenade launcher for its new rapid response team.

That team is set to begin training in the fall.

“We bought the same kind as the other SWAT teams in the area have because in case we’re doing a joint effort, we have the same type of ammunition and the same type of weapons,” Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins . “The ‘Friends of the NRA’ puts this program on and helps agencies like ourselves that are needing equipment and that’s what they do.”

This is the second year in a row the CCSD has gotten an NRA Foundation grant.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

