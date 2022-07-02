Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Sticky, sultry days ahead for the Pine Belt

In the week ahead, look for humid days with a decent chance of regular rain. (Source: KFVS)
In the week ahead, look for humid days with a decent chance of regular rain. (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Expect a few, lingering showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening before ending later Saturday night.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy and humid weather with lows in the lower-70s.

For Sunday, look for a 40 percent chance of mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees and lows Sunday night will be in the mid-70s.

For Fourth of July, expect a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower-90s.

As we head into the rest of the week, look for showers and thunderstorms every afternoon and evening, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Drivers were asked to use caution on I-59 near the 67-mile marker while emergency crews worked...
Overturned vehicle blocked NB I-59 traffic

Latest News

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge
Christopher Chest was charged with one count of felony malicious mischief after being caught...
Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
After disaster struck Robb Elementary School last month, one Wayne County resident felt a call...
Wayne County residents honor Uvadale victims