Sticky, sultry days ahead for the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Expect a few, lingering showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening before ending later Saturday night.

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy and humid weather with lows in the lower-70s.

For Sunday, look for a 40 percent chance of mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 degrees and lows Sunday night will be in the mid-70s.

For Fourth of July, expect a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower-90s.

As we head into the rest of the week, look for showers and thunderstorms every afternoon and evening, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.