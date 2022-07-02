Star-Spangled Celebration pops off despite the rain

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Neighboring cities, Petal and Hattiesburg, partnered up for the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River.

Though some pop-up showers rolled through the area early in the afternoon, it did not stop the fun.

“We seem to play the weather game every year,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “But anyway, this thing is going to go on. The one of the fireworks, when we start popping them, there’s some of the best fireworks. And, they’re going to say, you’ve got dueling fireworks almost. From the Petal side, you can see it behind us here, all the fireworks going off. It’s fantastic. The kids are coming in, so it’s going to be a great time.”

Many attendees waited to see if the rai would hold off, but the park completely filled up by the time the first firework lit the sky.

Guests traveled from near and far to be a part of the celebration.

“We’re actually out of Louisville, Mississippi,” said Tim Cole. “We’re down here doing a huge work process. I have a couple of friends that own a local business here in Petal. They told us about the event, so we’re here for the weekend.”

Ashley Fuller said she drove up from the coast for the day just to see what all the fuss was about.

“We came from the coast because we had family and friends talking about this major event with fireworks,” said Fuller. “There are bouncy houses, there’s tons and tons of fireworks going on later. We even have ponies and food everywhere.”

With live music, food and a kids zone, the celebration was fun for the whole family.

“I’ve been having so much fun jumping on the bouncy houses, spending the night with her, playing with her,” said 8-year-ol Addison Edwards. “It’s just a great time here in Petal, Mississippi.”

Ashlyn Wilson, 12, agreed and said it was the best way to spend the holiday.

“The best part of Fourth of July is getting to do fireworks with your family, having fun and for independence,” said Wilson.

The weather caused a slight delay for live music performances, but all scheduled acts still had a chance to perform.

