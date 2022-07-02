Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports of gun fire.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating what they call a murder-suicide after two men were found dead Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports of gun fire. When officers arrived, they found two dead men, both suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were able to identify witnesses and recover surveillance video.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that 34-year-old Trey Dedeaux of Pass Christian was the victim of a homicide, and then the suspect, 32-year-old Wiltavis Brown, committed suicide.

Police said the motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

Latest News

"Cops and Cleats" football camp was a one-day hit in Laurel
8th annual AD47 camp wraps up in Laurel
"Cops and Cleats" football camp a one-day hit in Laurel
Football camp teaches leadership lessons as well
Members of the National Oak Park High School Alumni Association participate in a memorial...
Oak Park, EUROHA reunions continue through July 4 weekend
EUROHA, Oak Park reunions ignite over Fourth of July weekend.
Reunion time in Hub City
Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum hosting new exhibit that appeals to the imagination.
Pocket museum adds new exhibit.