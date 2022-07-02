Win Stuff
Pine Belt Mental Healthcare raises awareness for minorities

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that 1:5 people experience a mental health condition.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources is letting the community know that "you are not alone."

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources is letting the community know that “you are not alone.”

Felecia Coleman is a licensed professional counselor with more than 30 years of experience. She believes there is a stigma surrounding mental health within community of color, and she wants people to know it’s okay to seek help.

“The most rewarding part of doing this job is being able to help people, to see them grow, to see them meet some of the goals that they have set for themselves,” said Coleman. “Anyone who is suffering from depression or anxiety, just learning some skills to help them cope with what they are dealing with.”

Coleman urges anyone that is suffering with depression, anxiety or any mental health issues to talk to a doctor, connect with family or friends or visit the NAMI website to learn more about mental health.

