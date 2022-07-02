Patrick’s Friday Forecast

Win Stuff
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 7/1
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. there is a 40% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s and low 90s. There is a 60% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The Fourth of July will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90′s. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. There is a 40% chance for showers.

