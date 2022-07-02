Win Stuff
Oak Park Alumni Association celebrates biennial reunion

This weekend, the city of Laurel flooded with blue and white. The Oak Park Dragons have returned home to celebrate their biennial reunion.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, the city of Laurel flooded with blue and white. The Oak Park Dragons have returned home to celebrate their biennial reunion.

“It’s very exhilarating to come home and see what you youngsters have done with the start that we gave you and the start that was given to us,” Brigadier General George B. Price, Oak Park alumni class of 1945. “We were taught at Oak Park that the ball was never too high for you to jump if you really wanted to get it done, and you were never told that you couldn’t do it. So, these are so very hallowed grounds you have here that has produced some of the greatest Americans ever.”

Members of the National Oak Park Alumni Association gathered in downtown Laurel to celebrate their school reunion. Gerald Ulmer, executive director of the association, said their fellowship is so important to the “Dragon Legacy.”

“We still need to participate in an enduring memory of the inspiration from the past to carry it forward because blue and white blood exists forever,” said Ulmer.

Attendees kicked off the reunion weekend with a parade through the heart of Laurel.

Association President Shuanita Weathersby-Sullivan said its important for the community to see them together, especially the kids.

“I went to Oak Park from the fourth to the sixth grade,” said Weathersby-Sullivan. “So it was drilled into me. I can remember around probably the age of five or six going to the Oak Park reunion, being a part of the functions.”

The other big Friday morning event was the grand opening of the newly renovated association building. Ulmer said it’s great to see the old Oak Park Alumni Building restored and have a new place to come together and talk about the past.

There are other events planned for the whole weekend -a luncheon, a roll call, the biennial dance and more.

Even with all of these events, Weathersby-Sullivan said more can be done.

“I think the best way for us to continue this legacy is for young people to get involved like myself,” said Weathersby-Sullivan. “So I do want to encourage people, young people all around the community, all around the world who have family members that graduated from Oak Park to get involved, get engaged so we can keep the torch burning and keep this legacy forever.”

The Oak Park School was established in 1928 as a school for the Laurel-area Black students.

