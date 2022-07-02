New exhibit features rescued library checkout cards
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - July’s new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features a blast from the past...library checkout cards.
Artist Heidi Pitre turned hundreds of old library checkout cards into canvases for pen-and-ink drawings.
Each drawing pays tribute to the original book that once carried the card.
The goal is to inspire people to go into a library and check out classic books.
The library checkout card exhibit will be on display throughout the month.
