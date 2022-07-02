Win Stuff
New exhibit features rescued library checkout cards

July's exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features art created from rescued library cards.
July's exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features art created from rescued library cards.(Source: Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - July’s new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features a blast from the past...library checkout cards.

Artist Heidi Pitre turned hundreds of old library checkout cards into canvases for pen-and-ink drawings.

Each drawing pays tribute to the original book that once carried the card.

The goal is to inspire people to go into a library and check out classic books.

The library checkout card exhibit will be on display throughout the month.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

