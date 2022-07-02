New exhibit features rescued library checkout cards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - July’s new exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum features a blast from the past...library checkout cards.

Artist Heidi Pitre turned hundreds of old library checkout cards into canvases for pen-and-ink drawings.

Each drawing pays tribute to the original book that once carried the card.

The goal is to inspire people to go into a library and check out classic books.

The library checkout card exhibit will be on display throughout the month.

