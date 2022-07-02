Win Stuff
Line break creates boil-water situation for about 25 customers of Glendale Utility District

About 25 customers of the Glendale Utility District are affected by a water line break.
About 25 customers of the Glendale Utility District are affected by a water line break.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a rupture in the water line on River Road in the Glendale community in Forrest County, about 25 customers of the Glendale Utility District will need to boil water.

District officials said that customers (who) live between Mini Farm and Peps Point roads in Hattiesburg and completely lost water are under the boil-water advisory.

Those customers who experienced only low water pressure do not fall under the boil-water advisory.

Please follow guidelines on Mississippi State Department of Health website for boil-water guidelines.

Those with questions or comments, please call on Tuesday, July 5, the utility office at:

  • (601) 583-0647
  • (662) 907-1704
  • (601) 325-8545

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

