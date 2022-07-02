Line break creates boil-water situation for about 25 customers of Glendale Utility District

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a rupture in the water line on River Road in the Glendale community in Forrest County, about 25 customers of the Glendale Utility District will need to boil water.

District officials said that customers (who) live between Mini Farm and Peps Point roads in Hattiesburg and completely lost water are under the boil-water advisory.

Those customers who experienced only low water pressure do not fall under the boil-water advisory.

Please follow guidelines on Mississippi State Department of Health website for boil-water guidelines.

Those with questions or comments, please call on Tuesday, July 5, the utility office at:

(601) 583-0647

(662) 907-1704

(601) 325-8545

