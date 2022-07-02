Laurel Police Dept. continues legacy of the late Chief Stewart

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel legacy continues with the police department’s annual Fill-A-Truck food drive.

Every year the LPD hosts the Fill-a-Truck food drive in front of Walmart on State Route 15. They stand outside, rain or shine, collecting non-perishable food items from shoppers.

This tradition started under the leadership of the late Chief Tyrone Stewart. His brother, Kim Stewart, said he is thankful to see his brother’s legacy live on.

“My brother, former Chief Tyrone Stewart, was a gentle giant,” said Kim. “He had a heart of gold. He believed in helping people. He believed in giving people a second chance, but most of all former Chief Tyrone Stewart was himself.”

All of the food collected will be donated to The Good Samaritan soup kitchen in Laurel.

