Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.

A passerby notified 911 around 9:55pm on July 1 after noticing smoke and flames from the road.

The Sumrall Fire Department was the first on the scene, and they had to break a chain lock to get through the property fencing to the house.

Fire Chief Virginia Hayes reported that the building was a total loss, but there were no injuries or fatalities. She said there were signs the home might have been unoccupied, other than the property still having power.

Also on the property were two other unoccupied trailers.

Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Central Lamar County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from the Sumrall Fire Department, Central Lamar County Fire Department and Hickory Grove VFD helped clear the rubble of a mobile home that was destroyed in a Friday night fire. (WDAM)

