Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Late night fire engulfs Sumrall home; no injuries reported

Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.
Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.(WDAM)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Flames engulfed a mobile home along Rocky Bridge Road on Friday night.

A passerby notified 911 around 9:55pm on July 1 after noticing smoke and flames from the road.

The Sumrall Fire Department was the first on the scene, and they had to break a chain lock to get through the property fencing to the house.

Fire Chief Virginia Hayes reported that the building was a total loss, but there were no injuries or fatalities. She said there were signs the home might have been unoccupied, other than the property still having power.

Also on the property were two other unoccupied trailers.

Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Central Lamar County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters from the Sumrall Fire Department, Central Lamar County Fire Department and Hickory...
Firefighters from the Sumrall Fire Department, Central Lamar County Fire Department and Hickory Grove VFD helped clear the rubble of a mobile home that was destroyed in a Friday night fire.(WDAM)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
The sheriff’s department says Investigator Patrick Oster will be the lead investigator in the...
Man wounded from overnight shooting on Springhill Road in Jones County
University of Southern Mississippi Rodney Bennett will leave office next month, according to a...
Bennett to step down as USM President, Paul to serve as interim in 2 weeks

Latest News

After disaster struck Robb Elementary School last month, one Wayne County resident felt a call...
Wayne County residents honor Uvadale victims
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that 1:5 people experience a mental...
Pine Belt Mental Healthcare raises awareness for minorities
Weather holds off long enough for celebration.
Star-Spangled Celebration pops off despite the rain
After disaster struck Robb Elementary School last month, one Wayne County resident felt a call...
Wayne County residents honor Uvadale victims