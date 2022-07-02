Win Stuff
The Hub City boasts an ‘artistic’ legacy

From fire hydrants to traffic boxes, Hattiesburg continues to paint the city one brush stroke at a time.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From fire hydrants to traffic boxes, Hattiesburg continues to paint the city one brush stroke at a time.

As Hub City residents start to see more murals decorate the streets, the director of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center, Emily Gallaspy, said it’s a way to express the city’s history.

“Hattiesburg is a very young town,” said Gallaspy. “We are a very creative town, and what better way to improve the quality of life of your residences by supporting those creative outlets and its important to stimulate that creative side that people need. It makes them happy.”

Travelers can even enjoy the artwork at traffic lights around town.

“I enjoy driving to work and seeing all the traffic boxes painted,” said Gallaspy. “It seems like such a simple odd thing to do, but I hope it makes other people smile and makes them proud of Hattiesburg. We have artists from all over to come and participate in our public art, and its really exciting to see we are becoming a destination for it because there’s not a lot of towns that are.”

Gallaspy said the painted building walls are a part of the Hub City’s identity.

“Certain people, kind of movers and shakers and leaders, of Hattiesburg now that are very supportive of that and recognize it’s a big part of Hattiesburg’s identity, and I think its really amazing they are helping support that,” said Gallaspy. “That’s our community here. We are creative here; we are kind, creative people.”

