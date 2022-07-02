Hattiesburg man arrested on felony mischief charge
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
From Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 41-yewar-old Hattiesburg was arrested early Saturday morning after he was caught kicking out window panes in the 700 block of James Street.
Christopher Chest was taken into custody about 4 a.m. Saturday and charged with one count of felony malicious mischief.
Chest was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
