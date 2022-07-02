Win Stuff
Family loses home in fire amid tornado rebuild: ‘Don’t know if we can do it again’

Kentucky family loses home for a second time, first in a tornado and now in a fire. (Source: WPSD, JANSSEN LINDSEY, CNN)
By Jasmine Youngblood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WPSD) - A Kentucky family is looking at another tough decision after losing their home in a tornado and now in a fire over the last few months.

The Lindsey family has been working on rebuilding their home for the last seven months after a tornado destroyed it on Dec. 10, 2021.

Janssen Lindsey said they had put countless hours into getting their new home ready but losing it for the second time is difficult for them to process.

“My insides feel like they’ve been ripped apart. This was our home. I don’t know if we can do it again,” she said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing, but the home suffered significant damage.

“I had a house plan that I’ve wanted since the tornado, but other than that, I don’t know. It may just be easier to buy something,” Janssen Lindsey said.

Through everything, Janssen Lindsey says she is hopeful for the future.

The family is leaning on one another and their faith to help keep them afloat.

“It’s hard to hold your head up, but you gotta put one foot in front of the other and move forward,” Janssen Lindsey said.

Copyright 2022 WPSD CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

