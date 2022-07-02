Collins veterans treated to early 4th of July party

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The 4th of July came early on Friday, July 1, for residents at the State Veterans Home in Collins.

The non-profit Veterans Outreach treated the veterans to their annual Independence Day party, complete with hamburgers and hot dogs. Members of Improve Baptist Church in Columbia also made custom holiday cakes for the event.

Members of American Legion Post 90 in Columbia served as volunteers for the event.

“Our veterans, they fought for us and they fought for our freedoms, and we always want to give to them and remember them on holidays,” said Holly Scanlon, Vice President of Veterans Outreach.

Richard Saucier, a resident at the State Veterans Home, said he was grateful for the efforts of all the volunteers.

“(These are) amazing people,” said Saucier. “They have a heart and compassion and that’s what we need more of.”

Fellow resident, Daniel Teague agreed and said, “This is good, fellowship is always good, for family, friends, whomever, fellowship is good.”

Veterans Outreach hosts other activities and events throughout the year for residents at the State Veterans Home.

