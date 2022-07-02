Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Carey Dinner Theater kicks off 46th season July 7

The 46th season of the Carey Dinner Theater at William Carey University will feature good food and great music in a show called “By Strouse.”
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A summer theater tradition that stretches back nearly 50 years returns to Hattiesburg next week.

The 46th season of the Carey Dinner Theater at William Carey University will feature good food and great music in a show called “By Strouse.”

“The audience will come in,” said Staging Director Tim Matheny. “There’s a buffet dinner, a great buffet dinner, the performers and the tech crew and designers all serve the tables, your drinks, your desserts, things like that. And then, they’ll disappear after a certain point and go back stage. And about ten minutes later, they’re back on stage performing for you.”

Cast and crew are preparing for an intense show schedule of six nights a week beginning July 7.

Lauren Routledge, a cast member from Reading, MI, and senior from the University of Mobile, said the whole process has been a great experience.

“It’s such a special experience - the people you get to work with, the experience, the rehearsal process,” said Routledge. “It’s really healthy and good to be in this theater atmosphere.”

Gabby Luther, a tech assistant and general theater major at WCU, said it was rewarding to see all the hard work accumulate into the final product.

“It’s probably one of the best feelings in the world,” said Luther. “You spend so much time building something and then you sit back after it’s built and watch actors do a great job on the stage.”

Shows begin at 6:30 each night, Monday-Saturday, from July 7-23. Tickets are $35.

For reservations, call 601-318-6221.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
The sheriff’s department says Investigator Patrick Oster will be the lead investigator in the...
Man wounded from overnight shooting on Springhill Road in Jones County
University of Southern Mississippi Rodney Bennett will leave office next month, according to a...
Bennett to step down as USM President, Paul to serve as interim in 2 weeks

Latest News

Go Young Fashions has one large window broken. The owner, Jerry Bute, says it was a senseless...
Hattiesburg business owner reacts to downtown vandalism
Forrest General career fair
Forrest General Hospital hosts Support Staff Career Fair
The Hattiesburg police department are looking for suspects involved in a downtown vandalism...
Hattiesburg business owner reacts to downtown vandalism
Forrest General Hospital hosts Support Staff Career Fair
Forrest General Hospital hosts Support Staff Career Fair