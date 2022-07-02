Carey Dinner Theater kicks off 46th season July 7

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A summer theater tradition that stretches back nearly 50 years returns to Hattiesburg next week.

The 46th season of the Carey Dinner Theater at William Carey University will feature good food and great music in a show called “By Strouse.”

“The audience will come in,” said Staging Director Tim Matheny. “There’s a buffet dinner, a great buffet dinner, the performers and the tech crew and designers all serve the tables, your drinks, your desserts, things like that. And then, they’ll disappear after a certain point and go back stage. And about ten minutes later, they’re back on stage performing for you.”

Cast and crew are preparing for an intense show schedule of six nights a week beginning July 7.

Lauren Routledge, a cast member from Reading, MI, and senior from the University of Mobile, said the whole process has been a great experience.

“It’s such a special experience - the people you get to work with, the experience, the rehearsal process,” said Routledge. “It’s really healthy and good to be in this theater atmosphere.”

Gabby Luther, a tech assistant and general theater major at WCU, said it was rewarding to see all the hard work accumulate into the final product.

“It’s probably one of the best feelings in the world,” said Luther. “You spend so much time building something and then you sit back after it’s built and watch actors do a great job on the stage.”

Shows begin at 6:30 each night, Monday-Saturday, from July 7-23. Tickets are $35.

For reservations, call 601-318-6221.

