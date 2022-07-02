Win Stuff
21-year-old arrested on felony stolen goods charge

Matthew Higgins, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested on one felony count of receiving stolen goods.
(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Friday and charged with receiving stolen goods.

Hattiesburg police said Matthew Higgins was arrested in the 900 block of Broadway Drive and charged with the felony.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues, HPD said.

Higgins was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

