Suspected burglar sees 2nd charge added

Marquice Myers saw a second count of commercial burglary charge added Friday.
Marquice Myers saw a second count of commercial burglary charge added Friday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man facing one count from a June commercial burglary charge saw a second charge added to his sheet Friday.

Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said Marquice Myers, 22, now has been charged with another count of commercial burglary in connection to an incident that occurred on March 28 at the Shell service station at 6497 U.S. 49,.

Additional charges still may be pending as the investigation continues, Moore said.

