Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
The sheriff’s department says Investigator Patrick Oster will be the lead investigator in the...
Man wounded from overnight shooting on Springhill Road in Jones County
University of Southern Mississippi Rodney Bennett will leave office next month, according to a...
Bennett to step down as USM President, Paul to serve as interim in 2 weeks

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
Marquice Myers saw a second count of commercial burglary charge added Friday.
Suspected burglar sees 2nd charge added
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday-travel chaos: Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds