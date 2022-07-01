Win Stuff
Overturned vehicle blocked NB I-59 traffic

Drivers were asked to use caution on I-59 near the 67-mile marker while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a section of Interstate 59 northbound is back open after a vehicle overturned early Friday morning.

Drivers were asked to use caution on I-59 near the 67-mile marker while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

At this time, one minor injury has been reported.

All northbound traffic was blocked. It was cleared around 6 a.m.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

