Oak Park Alumni House set to open as part of First Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel residents are preserving history with the July 1 grand opening of the Oak Park Alumni House, one of two events planned for Laurel First Friday.

A safe haven for African American students, Oak Park opened its doors in 1928 and has since remained a staple in the community.

Oak Park School alumni stopped by the house with their families ahead of tomorrow’s opening to reflect on the good times they shared.

Sheila Simmons graduated from Oak Park Elementary, and she wants everyone to come out, enjoy the reunion and make it like old times.

“The good memories are the teachers, the events we had,” said Simmons. “It was just so much love here.”

Oak Park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Queensburg Avenue.

I’m expecting to see a lot of familiar faces, old and new,” said Simmons.

Prior to the ceremony, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a breakfast and networking event between 8:30am and 9:30am.

More information is available on upcoming events in and around the city of laurel at www.jonescounty.com.

