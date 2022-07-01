Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Oak Park Alumni House set to open as part of First Friday

Laurel residents are preserving history with the July 1 grand opening of the Oak Park Alumni House, one of two events planned for Laurel First Friday.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel residents are preserving history with the July 1 grand opening of the Oak Park Alumni House, one of two events planned for Laurel First Friday.

A safe haven for African American students, Oak Park opened its doors in 1928 and has since remained a staple in the community.

Oak Park School alumni stopped by the house with their families ahead of tomorrow’s opening to reflect on the good times they shared.

Sheila Simmons graduated from Oak Park Elementary, and she wants everyone to come out, enjoy the reunion and make it like old times.

“The good memories are the teachers, the events we had,” said Simmons. “It was just so much love here.”

Oak Park’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Queensburg Avenue.

I’m expecting to see a lot of familiar faces, old and new,” said Simmons.

Prior to the ceremony, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a breakfast and networking event between 8:30am and 9:30am.

More information is available on upcoming events in and around the city of laurel at www.jonescounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie

Latest News

Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Hattiesburg Police issue firework reminders ahead of the 4th of July
Livingston has served as Chief of the Jones College Campus Police for the last 12 years
Jones College Police Chief retires after 28 years in law enforcement
A Pine Belt non-profit started construction this week on the last area home slated for...
Hattiesburg woman receives new home five years after tornado
Laurel residents are preserving history with the July 1 grand opening of the Oak Park Alumni...
Oak Park Alumni House set to open as part of First Friday